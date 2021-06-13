Cancel
Ruby Valley, NV

Events on the Ruby Valley calendar

(RUBY VALLEY, NV) Ruby Valley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ruby Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8fPU_0aT3lDsa00

Old Timey at Lamoille Country Fair

Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Join us at the 46th Annual Lamoille Country Fair, sponsored by the GFEC Lamoille Women’s Club. Fun for the whole family! Watch “Pops” make homemade ice cream or enjoy a cotton candy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFj1b_0aT3lDsa00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24tPXB_0aT3lDsa00

Freedom Festival Mud Volleyball tournament

Spring Creek, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 602 Spring Creek Pkwy, Spring Creek, NV

Date: Jul 3, 2021 2:00 pm to Jul 3, 2021 9:00 pm Location: Spring Creek, Nevada, United States SCA Freedom Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zD1CR_0aT3lDsa00

Truckee Wolverines at Spring Creek Spartans

Spring Creek, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 14550 Lamoille Hwy, Spring Creek, NV

The Wolverines make the very long bus trip to Spring Creek, NV, south of Elko, to face the Spartans. JV kicks off at 4:30 pm. Varsity kicks off at 7:00 pm. Catch all the action LIVE, on local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmcVq_0aT3lDsa00

Girls Night Out The Show at The Underground (Elko, NV)

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 548 Commercial Street, Elko, NV 89801

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Elko ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

