Live events on the horizon in Tupelo

(TUPELO, AR) Live events are coming to Tupelo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tupelo:

VOLUNTEER - Zach Williams Drive-In / Bald Knob, AR Bald Knob, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 241 Prince Cemetery Rd, Bald Knob, AR 72010

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty at the Zach Williams Drive-In Tour 2021!

Old Gas Station Bar & Grill Newport, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 Hazel St, Newport, AR

Old Gas Station Bar & Grill is on Facebook. To connect with Old Gas Station Bar & Grill, join Facebook today.

Jack @ Arkansas Rice Festival Weiner, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 208 Kings Hwy, Weiner, AR

Shows. Jack Seabaugh, an other / not classifiable artist from Little Rock, Arkansas

134.14+/- AC. ROW CROP FARM ? REAL ESTATE AUCTION Wynne, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

134.14± ACRE CROSS COUNTY ROW CROP FARM AUCTION ONLINE ONLY ? REAL ESTATE AUCTIONLocated: Near the I...

Cain Bald Knob, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 241 Prince Cemetery Rd, Bald Knob, AR

The Drive-In Theater Tour presents AN EVENING UNDER THE STARS featuring Zach Williams with special guests Mac Powell & CAIN It’s an exciting night of music and encouragement with new and improved...