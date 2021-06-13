Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, AR

Live events on the horizon in Tupelo

Posted by 
Tupelo Dispatch
Tupelo Dispatch
 8 days ago

(TUPELO, AR) Live events are coming to Tupelo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tupelo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8G9A_0aT3lCzr00

VOLUNTEER - Zach Williams Drive-In / Bald Knob, AR

Bald Knob, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 241 Prince Cemetery Rd, Bald Knob, AR 72010

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty at the Zach Williams Drive-In Tour 2021!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WWVR_0aT3lCzr00

Old Gas Station Bar & Grill

Newport, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 Hazel St, Newport, AR

Old Gas Station Bar & Grill is on Facebook. To connect with Old Gas Station Bar & Grill, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JpADW_0aT3lCzr00

Jack @ Arkansas Rice Festival

Weiner, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 208 Kings Hwy, Weiner, AR

Shows. Jack Seabaugh, an other / not classifiable artist from Little Rock, Arkansas

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3TjD_0aT3lCzr00

134.14+/- AC. ROW CROP FARM ? REAL ESTATE AUCTION

Wynne, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

134.14± ACRE CROSS COUNTY ROW CROP FARM AUCTION ONLINE ONLY ? REAL ESTATE AUCTIONLocated: Near the I...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21kLIZ_0aT3lCzr00

Cain

Bald Knob, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 241 Prince Cemetery Rd, Bald Knob, AR

The Drive-In Theater Tour presents AN EVENING UNDER THE STARS featuring Zach Williams with special guests Mac Powell & CAIN It’s an exciting night of music and encouragement with new and improved...

Learn More
Tupelo Dispatch

Tupelo Dispatch

Tupelo, AR
10
Followers
82
Post
427
Views
ABOUT

With Tupelo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, AR
Government
City
Newport, AR
City
Bald Knob, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
City
Tupelo, AR
City
Weiner, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Real Estate#Drive In Theater#Ar 72010#Mac Powell Cain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Tupelo, ARPosted by
Tupelo Dispatch

Take a look at these homes for sale in Tupelo

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Electrical updated. Water Heater replaced. Roof one year old. New Heater installed Dec. 2019. Two Window A/C 2017. Basement Safe Room.
Tupelo, ARPosted by
Tupelo Dispatch

These houses are for sale in Tupelo

(TUPELO, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Tupelo, ARPosted by
Tupelo Dispatch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Tupelo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Tupelo: 1. Travel Nurse RN - OR Circulate - $2,700 per week; 2. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver; 3. CDL-A Truck Driver; 4. Class A CDL Delivery Driver; 5. CDL-A Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Newport); 6. CDL-A Driver Job / Avg. $80k/Yr / 2 Yrs Exp Req; 7. OTR Driving with Home Time - Avg $80k/Year; 8. Truck Driver Class A CDL 1800 to 2200 per week Frac Sand; 9. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver; 10. OTR Solo and Team Drivers Wanted up to .80 cpm and $20,000 sign on bonus;