Dunning calendar: Events coming up

(DUNNING, NE) Dunning is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dunning:

Retail Committee Meeting Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 424 S 8th Ave #4, Broken Bow, NE

Event Name: Retail Committee Meeting Event Type(s): Chamber Meetings/Agendas Description: font Event Date: 6/15/2021 Event Time: 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM Central Location: Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce...

27th Annual D.A.R.E. Golf Tournament Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2280 Memorial Dr, Broken Bow, NE

Saturday June 19th, 2021 Broken Bow Golf Club 10:00am Shotgun Start 18-Hole Scramble - Flag Prizes - Door Prizes $50 per person ( Includes green fees, lunch, & Mulligans) Call 308-872-6424 to...

4-H Gymkhana at Stapleton,NE Stapleton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Event in Stapleton, NE by Mane ol Horse and Beef on Sunday, June 13 2021

Paint & Sip Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 2750 S 27th St, Broken Bow, NE

Paint and Sip July 24th, 2021 from 7pm-10pm One Box Convention Center $30 per seat (includes supplies & 1 drink Ticket)

VBS — Berean Bible Church Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 2419 Memorial Dr, Broken Bow, NE

Mark your calendars for June 28th-July 2nd for the 2021 Treasured VBS! It will be 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the West Campus! More details to come!