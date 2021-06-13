Live events on the horizon in Paradise Valley

(PARADISE VALLEY, NV) Live events are coming to Paradise Valley.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paradise Valley:

Off-grid Nevada Retreat Winnemucca, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Winnemucca, Winnemucca, NV 89445

Have you ever wanted to try life without wifi? Come off-grid at our nevada retreat!

Northern Nevada Reptile and Exotic Pet Show Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Northern Nevada Reptile and Exotic Pet Show at Winnemucca, Nevada, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 am to 05:00 pm

2021 Jeep Jamboree USA – Emigrant Trail Adventure Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

In the mid-1800s, the enticement of free land and reports of “gold for the taking” brought a flood of humanity across the Great Plains to the West. It was an arduous 6-month journey that required...

First day of school 2021-22 Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:55 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, NV

Networking event in Winnemucca by Albert M Lowry High School on Mánadagur, August 30 2021

Grace413 Workshops Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Finally!! I'm SO excited to be back to doing workshops!! Please Join me JULY 24TH, 2021 at the Winnemucca Convention Center ( Silver State Room ) for two DIY Workshops!! ROUND NAME WORKSHOP: ...