Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paradise Valley, NV

Live events on the horizon in Paradise Valley

Posted by 
Paradise Valley Times
Paradise Valley Times
 8 days ago

(PARADISE VALLEY, NV) Live events are coming to Paradise Valley.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paradise Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sgQN_0aT3l8YC00

Off-grid Nevada Retreat

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Winnemucca, Winnemucca, NV 89445

Have you ever wanted to try life without wifi? Come off-grid at our nevada retreat!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NDqo_0aT3l8YC00

Northern Nevada Reptile and Exotic Pet Show

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Northern Nevada Reptile and Exotic Pet Show at Winnemucca, Nevada, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 am to 05:00 pm

Learn More

2021 Jeep Jamboree USA – Emigrant Trail Adventure

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

In the mid-1800s, the enticement of free land and reports of “gold for the taking” brought a flood of humanity across the Great Plains to the West. It was an arduous 6-month journey that required...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EumfZ_0aT3l8YC00

First day of school 2021-22

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:55 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, NV

Networking event in Winnemucca by Albert M Lowry High School on Mánadagur, August 30 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22krj0_0aT3l8YC00

Grace413 Workshops

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Finally!! I'm SO excited to be back to doing workshops!! Please Join me JULY 24TH, 2021 at the Winnemucca Convention Center ( Silver State Room ) for two DIY Workshops!! ROUND NAME WORKSHOP: ...

Learn More
Paradise Valley Times

Paradise Valley Times

Paradise Valley, NV
8
Followers
64
Post
395
Views
ABOUT

With Paradise Valley Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winnemucca, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Paradise Valley, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nv 89445#Sun Oct 10#Nv Networking#Diy Workshops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
Related
Craig, MTPosted by
Craig News Beat

Live events coming up in Craig

1. Basketball Shooting Camp; 2. 2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3; 3. 2021 Season - Pumpkin Patch Open; 4. The Great Divide Trail Race; 5. 2021 Pirate's Treasure Chase 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5;
Marsland, NEPosted by
Marsland Updates

Marsland events coming soon

1. Chadron New Contact Info Meeting; 2. The History of Nebraska As Told by Peter A. Sarpy; 3. 2021 Jackpot Progress Show — Lazy H Crown Cattle; 4. Center of the Nation Day 2; 5. St Patricks Rummage Room;
Paradise Valley, NVPosted by
Paradise Valley Times

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Paradise Valley

(PARADISE VALLEY, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Paradise Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Tulare County, CAthesungazette.com

Castle Fire field trip planned for Thursday

PORTERVILLE – Most Tulare County residents lived through the Castle Fire, complete with weeks of smoke, haze and ash, last year. This Thursday, people can actually visit the burn site that consumed over 100,000 acres. The National Park Service announced last week they will host a Castle Fire Ecological Restoration...