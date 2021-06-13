Cancel
Des Moines, NM

Live events on the horizon in Des Moines

Des Moines Daily
 8 days ago

(DES MOINES, NM) Des Moines has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Des Moines area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGt0t_0aT3l7fT00

Moonlight Hike

Capulin, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 46 Volcano, Capulin, NM

Take a ranger guided hike at Capulin Volcano under the full moon! Subjects include night time biology, lunar geography, astronomy, and the park after dark. Come and experience the top of Capulin...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMNPn_0aT3l7fT00

JUNE MULTI-ESTATE AND CONSIGNMENT AUCTION LIVE!!!!!. FOLSOM, New Mexico NM

Folsom, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

LIVE!!!!!! AND ONLINE JUNE MULTI-ESTATE CONSIGNMENT AUCTION. AUCTION WILL FEATURE EVERYTHING FROM A-Z AND MORE. HOUSEHOLD, FARM AND RANCH, YARD ART, ANTIQUES, GUNS, AMMO, AND SO MUCH MORE. MAKE...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVL9z_0aT3l7fT00

Meet and Greet BBQ

Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 1465 Turnesa St, Raton, NM

Community event: We are happy to announce that we are under new management and would like to celebrate. Join us at our meet and greet June 18th from 12-3pm at 1465 Turnesa Street, Raton NM 87740...

The Barlow at Trinidad Lounge

Maxwell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 32230 US-64, Maxwell, NM

The Barlow comes to Trinidad, CO on 6.12.2021 for some classics and originals w/ The Hang Rounders www.thebarlowband.com

With Des Moines Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

