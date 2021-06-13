Live events on the horizon in Des Moines

(DES MOINES, NM) Des Moines has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Des Moines area:

Moonlight Hike Capulin, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 46 Volcano, Capulin, NM

Take a ranger guided hike at Capulin Volcano under the full moon! Subjects include night time biology, lunar geography, astronomy, and the park after dark. Come and experience the top of Capulin...

JUNE MULTI-ESTATE AND CONSIGNMENT AUCTION LIVE!!!!!. FOLSOM, New Mexico NM Folsom, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

LIVE!!!!!! AND ONLINE JUNE MULTI-ESTATE CONSIGNMENT AUCTION. AUCTION WILL FEATURE EVERYTHING FROM A-Z AND MORE. HOUSEHOLD, FARM AND RANCH, YARD ART, ANTIQUES, GUNS, AMMO, AND SO MUCH MORE. MAKE...

Meet and Greet BBQ Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 1465 Turnesa St, Raton, NM

Community event: We are happy to announce that we are under new management and would like to celebrate. Join us at our meet and greet June 18th from 12-3pm at 1465 Turnesa Street, Raton NM 87740...

The Barlow at Trinidad Lounge Maxwell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 32230 US-64, Maxwell, NM

The Barlow comes to Trinidad, CO on 6.12.2021 for some classics and originals w/ The Hang Rounders www.thebarlowband.com