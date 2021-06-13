Live events Buckhorn — what’s coming up

(BUCKHORN, NM) Live events are coming to Buckhorn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Buckhorn area:

Tour of the Gila Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1201 N Pope St, Silver City, NM

Save the date this fall for Tour of the Gila 2021! Registration will go live May 1, 2021. Enjoy the return of one of the most exciting and challenging cycling events in North America. Check out www.To

Call for Work- Visions of Nature: Contemporary Views in Alternative Photographic Techniques Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Silver City, NM

Call For Work Visions of Nature: Contemporary Views in Alternative Photographic Techniques In this time of isolation and uncertainty, nature became a refuge for many, a new experience for some and...

Juneteenth Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and commemorates the liberation of the last slaves in Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had abolished slavery in 1862. While not yet...

University Course at Scott Park Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 9 Golf Course Rd, Silver City, NM

The junior golf tournament at the University Course at Scott Park in Silver City, New Mexico will take place on June 22nd, 2021.

TRi-Color Gum Printing Workshop with Diana Bloomfield Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Silver City, NM

In this intensive two-day workshop, we will learn how to print in the 19th century photographic process of gum bichromate. Using color separation negatives, we’ll learn how to make multilayered...