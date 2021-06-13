Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buckhorn, NM

Live events Buckhorn — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Buckhorn Times
Buckhorn Times
 8 days ago

(BUCKHORN, NM) Live events are coming to Buckhorn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Buckhorn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tGwV_0aT3l6mk00

Tour of the Gila

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1201 N Pope St, Silver City, NM

Save the date this fall for Tour of the Gila 2021! Registration will go live May 1, 2021. Enjoy the return of one of the most exciting and challenging cycling events in North America. Check out www.To

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXNLz_0aT3l6mk00

Call for Work- Visions of Nature: Contemporary Views in Alternative Photographic Techniques

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Silver City, NM

Call For Work Visions of Nature: Contemporary Views in Alternative Photographic Techniques In this time of isolation and uncertainty, nature became a refuge for many, a new experience for some and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36idIS_0aT3l6mk00

Juneteenth

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and commemorates the liberation of the last slaves in Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had abolished slavery in 1862. While not yet...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347klU_0aT3l6mk00

University Course at Scott Park

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 9 Golf Course Rd, Silver City, NM

The junior golf tournament at the University Course at Scott Park in Silver City, New Mexico will take place on June 22nd, 2021.

Learn More

TRi-Color Gum Printing Workshop with Diana Bloomfield

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Silver City, NM

In this intensive two-day workshop, we will learn how to print in the 19th century photographic process of gum bichromate. Using color separation negatives, we’ll learn how to make multilayered...

Learn More
Buckhorn Times

Buckhorn Times

Buckhorn, NM
5
Followers
77
Post
884
Views
ABOUT

With Buckhorn Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Silver City, NM
Silver City, NM
Government
City
Buckhorn, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Golf Course#Contemporary Views#Juneteenth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Golf
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.