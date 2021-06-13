Cancel
Arvada, WY

Arvada events coming up

Arvada News Flash
 8 days ago

(ARVADA, WY) Arvada has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arvada:

PW Spring Women’s Retreat 2021, Camp Story, Story WY

Story, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 11 Presbyterian Rd, Story, WY

Featuring: “Biblical Hospitality as a Way of Life” Featuring the Bible Study: The Simplest Way to Change the World by Willis and Clements Practicing REAL Biblical Hospitality means we must set...

Sunday, Buffalo, Wyoming Days Indian Relay

Buffalo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 18 Fairgrounds Rd, Buffalo, WY

Enjoy the excitement of Indian Relay at it's best in Buffalo, Wyoming.

2021 Longmire Days 5K and Fun Run

Buffalo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:59 PM

The 2021 Longmire Days 5K and Fun Run is on Friday August 27, 2021 to Friday September 3, 2021. It includes the following events: Longmire Days 5K, Longmire 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk, and Virtual...

Stockdog Training Seminar

Buffalo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

A 2-day (Saturday and Sunday) stockdog training clinic hosted by Jamie Evans, of Iowa. There will be 6 slots available for Clinical, one-on-one training of dog owners and their dogs. A Gallery...

Wyoming Jaycees State Conference

Buffalo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 63 N Burritt Ave, Buffalo, WY

Wyoming Jaycees will gather in Buffalo, WY for our 2021 State Conference. We will have workshops, training, and competitions available for our members! Sunday will be an all-state alumni picnic...

ABOUT

With Arvada News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

