Live events on the horizon in Maxbass

(MAXBASS, ND) Live events are coming to Maxbass.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Maxbass:

Blend it..Squeeze it...Spread it! Minot, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2 Main Street North, Minot, ND 58703

Learn the art of making paper. TWO day class on June 22 and 23, 1-3pm

Lean Six Sigma Tools & Techniques Class Minot AFB, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 174 Summit Dr, Minot AFB, ND

Classes will be held in the Education Center, Room 215 Learn the tools and techniques to solve problems and improve processes in your unit/work center! Please note that, due to COVID…

Ribfest 2021 Loraine, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 344-552 Main St, Loraine, ND

Food event in Mohall, ND by The Naked Moose, Loraine on Friday, June 18 2021

Annual Corn Feed Kramer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Kramer, ND

Come on out for our annual Corn Feed! All the corn, dogs, brats, and chips you can handle; as well as great drinks and company! Free to the public and all ages welcome!

Stars at Antler Square Antler, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 Main Street, Antler, ND 58711

Stars at Antler Square: Save Our Square fundraising concert event featuring Whey Jennings and Jesse Keith Whitley!