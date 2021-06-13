Cancel
Maxbass, ND

Live events on the horizon in Maxbass

Maxbass News Beat
Maxbass News Beat
 8 days ago

(MAXBASS, ND) Live events are coming to Maxbass.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Maxbass:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0Se9_0aT3l38Z00

Blend it..Squeeze it...Spread it!

Minot, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2 Main Street North, Minot, ND 58703

Learn the art of making paper. TWO day class on June 22 and 23, 1-3pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bUOE_0aT3l38Z00

Lean Six Sigma Tools & Techniques Class

Minot AFB, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 174 Summit Dr, Minot AFB, ND

Classes will be held in the Education Center, Room 215 Learn the tools and techniques to solve problems and improve processes in your unit/work center! Please note that, due to COVID…

Learn More

Ribfest 2021

Loraine, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 344-552 Main St, Loraine, ND

Food event in Mohall, ND by The Naked Moose, Loraine on Friday, June 18 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRhI7_0aT3l38Z00

Annual Corn Feed

Kramer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Kramer, ND

Come on out for our annual Corn Feed! All the corn, dogs, brats, and chips you can handle; as well as great drinks and company! Free to the public and all ages welcome!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14K6vC_0aT3l38Z00

Stars at Antler Square

Antler, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 Main Street, Antler, ND 58711

Stars at Antler Square: Save Our Square fundraising concert event featuring Whey Jennings and Jesse Keith Whitley!

Learn More
Maxbass, ND
ABOUT

With Maxbass News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

