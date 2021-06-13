Live events Morse — what’s coming up

(MORSE, TX) Morse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morse:

Arsenic and Old Lace Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1301 Roosevelt St, Borger, TX

THE STORY: Writer and notorious marriage detractor Mortimer Brewster falls for girl-next-door Elaine Harper, and they are ready to tie the knot on Halloween. When the newlyweds return to their...

Amarillo Zoo at Borger Country Club Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 599 Broadmoor St, Borger, TX

Party event by Borger Country Club on Tuesday, June 29 2021

Meeting with District Governor, Jerry Whatley Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1301 Roosevelt St, Borger, TX

Join us as we welcome our District Governor, Jerry Whatley!

Prep Tour: West 325 Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1609 Sterling St, Borger, TX

Prep Tour tournaments are for NTPGA Junior Tour members ages 7-19 who have achieved beginning level golf and tournament experience and offers competitive 9-hole individual stroke play competitions.

BCT Presents - Southern Fried Funeral Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1301 Roosevelt St, Borger, TX

JOIN BCT as we present SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL! Dewey Frye is dead and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces -- that is if they don't kill each other first. Not only does matriarch...