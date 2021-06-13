Cancel
Morse, TX

Live events Morse — what’s coming up

Morse News Alert
 8 days ago

(MORSE, TX) Morse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morse:

Arsenic and Old Lace

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1301 Roosevelt St, Borger, TX

THE STORY: Writer and notorious marriage detractor Mortimer Brewster falls for girl-next-door Elaine Harper, and they are ready to tie the knot on Halloween. When the newlyweds return to their...

Amarillo Zoo at Borger Country Club

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 599 Broadmoor St, Borger, TX

Party event by Borger Country Club on Tuesday, June 29 2021

Meeting with District Governor, Jerry Whatley

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1301 Roosevelt St, Borger, TX

Join us as we welcome our District Governor, Jerry Whatley!

Prep Tour: West 325

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1609 Sterling St, Borger, TX

Prep Tour tournaments are for NTPGA Junior Tour members ages 7-19 who have achieved beginning level golf and tournament experience and offers competitive 9-hole individual stroke play competitions.

BCT Presents - Southern Fried Funeral

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1301 Roosevelt St, Borger, TX

JOIN BCT as we present SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL! Dewey Frye is dead and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces -- that is if they don't kill each other first. Not only does matriarch...

Morse, TX
ABOUT

With Morse News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

