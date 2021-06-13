Harper calendar: Coming events

(HARPER, OR) Live events are coming to Harper.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harper:

Spooky Lane Haunted Farm Nyssa, OR

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2545 Keck Rd, Nyssa, OR

Spooky Lane is an October Haunt Production located just 4 miles out of Adrian, Oregon in the Arena Valley. Get your Heart pounding first visit the Old Haunted House & family Grave Yard and then...

Young Adult group Ontario, OR

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 PM

Young adult group for ages 18-25. Meet at CLF (1st Sunday of each month meet at Pastor Doug's home). Contact Pastor Jeremy for more deets.

Bronco, Pozzeido, La Única del Valle y Los Toros Aventureros en Ontario, OR Ontario, OR

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 795 NW 9th St, Ontario, OR

Jaripeo baile con la música en vivo de Bronco, Pozzeido, La Única del Valle y Los Toros Aventureros 🎫 Boletos disponibles https://bit.ly/34CaKMG 📅 Domingo, 13 junio 📍 Malheur Country...

Folklore Fridays: Cinder Juan Ontario, OR

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 676 SW 5th Ave, Ontario, OR

Folklore Fridays: Cinder Juan No matter your age, no matter your culture there’s something for you in the power of a story. Here at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, we want to unite and transform...

4th Anniversary Celebration Vale, OR

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 218 A St W, Vale, OR

Come celebrate our 4th Anniversary of Mal’s Diner together! Come have a free snow cone with us from 11-7 along with our yearly Happy Meal special for $5.