What’s up Baker: Local events calendar

(BAKER, NV) Baker has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baker:

3D Target Archery Shoot Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 935 Campton St, Ely, NV

The Bristlecone Bowmen are hosting their annual 3D Target Archery Shoot, June 13-14, up on Success Summit again this year. Don’t miss out on this fun and challenging event set in one of the most...

Ward Mountain Scramble Trail Run Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: Ely, NV

Ward Mountain Scramble Trail Run *This event is committed to taking any and all necessary steps to maintain the safety of Guests and Team Members* The Ward Mountain Scramble Trail Run on July 10...

Race the Rails Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV

*Race the Rails – 2021 is committed to taking any and all necessary steps to maintain the safety and health of our Guests and Team Members* The steam locomotive and the bicycle were invented...

Gyspy Tour - Ely NV Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 501 E Aultman St, Ely, NV

Join the Gypsy Tour as we travel across the United States on Americas first cross country road, the Lincoln Highway. Along the way we will get to experience the unique experience of crossing our...

Great Basin Star Train Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV

For those of you who aren’t fortunate enough to live up here in the Rural Inter-Mountain West, you are missing our breathtakingly beautiful night sky. For those of you who live in these parts, you...