Midkiff, TX

Midkiff calendar: What's coming up

Midkiff Digest
 8 days ago

(MIDKIFF, TX) Midkiff has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Midkiff:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlZTH_0aT3kzhT00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Midland, Midland, TX 79701

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxvAu_0aT3kzhT00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Odessa, TX 79760

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHOhJ_0aT3kzhT00

Paint a Posie Party

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1012 Andrews Highway, Midland, TX 79701

Learn to paint your own door decor and add a bow!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Upjbh_0aT3kzhT00

June Social Crawfish and Shrimp Boil

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 216 North Main Street, Midland, TX 79701

SPE PB DASG Crawfish and Shrimp Boil and Social! Come have some great seafood and a couple of drinks!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIs8N_0aT3kzhT00

Elders' Training Event (IN PERSON)

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1301 West Louisiana Avenue, Midland, TX 79701

The Elder Training Event is designed to equip Elders in the work of prayer, care, service, and decision making.

ABOUT

With Midkiff Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

