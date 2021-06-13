Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanksville, UT

Hanksville events calendar

Posted by 
Hanksville Voice
Hanksville Voice
 8 days ago

(HANKSVILLE, UT) Live events are coming to Hanksville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hanksville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNWWp_0aT3kyok00

Fort Desolation First Fest

Torrey, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 650 East Cougar Ridge Road, Torrey, UT 84775

Hey there, friends of Fort Desolation. You’re invited to First Fest, a preview of our full-fledged Fort Desolation Fest later this summer.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFMvL_0aT3kyok00

Utah Landscapes Photo Tour

Torrey, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: yes, Torrey, UT 84775

This Utah Landscapes Photo Tour 2021 focuses on the photogenic red rock landscapes and super dark skies of Capitol Reef National Park.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cJJH_0aT3kyok00

Reading and Conversation with Kathryn Wilder

Torrey, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 70 S 200 W St, Torrey, UT

Join The Entrada Institute for a reading and conversation with author Kathryn Wilder. Kathryn Wilder's personal story of grief, motherhood, and return to the desert entwines with the story of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vj2YP_0aT3kyok00

Canyoneering Trip, Central Utah

Torrey, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

With expert canyoneering guides and coaches by your side you are ready for the experience of a lifetime in a very safe environment, all packed into just 48 hours! Designed for beginning and...

Learn More
Hanksville Voice

Hanksville Voice

Hanksville, UT
2
Followers
62
Post
25
Views
ABOUT

With Hanksville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Hanksville, UT
City
Torrey, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Red Rock#Cougar#First Fest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.