Hanksville events calendar

Fort Desolation First Fest Torrey, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 650 East Cougar Ridge Road, Torrey, UT 84775

Hey there, friends of Fort Desolation. You’re invited to First Fest, a preview of our full-fledged Fort Desolation Fest later this summer.

Utah Landscapes Photo Tour Torrey, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: yes, Torrey, UT 84775

This Utah Landscapes Photo Tour 2021 focuses on the photogenic red rock landscapes and super dark skies of Capitol Reef National Park.

Reading and Conversation with Kathryn Wilder Torrey, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 70 S 200 W St, Torrey, UT

Join The Entrada Institute for a reading and conversation with author Kathryn Wilder. Kathryn Wilder's personal story of grief, motherhood, and return to the desert entwines with the story of...

Canyoneering Trip, Central Utah Torrey, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

With expert canyoneering guides and coaches by your side you are ready for the experience of a lifetime in a very safe environment, all packed into just 48 hours! Designed for beginning and...