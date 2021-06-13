Hanksville events calendar
(HANKSVILLE, UT) Live events are coming to Hanksville.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hanksville:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 650 East Cougar Ridge Road, Torrey, UT 84775
Hey there, friends of Fort Desolation. You’re invited to First Fest, a preview of our full-fledged Fort Desolation Fest later this summer.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: yes, Torrey, UT 84775
This Utah Landscapes Photo Tour 2021 focuses on the photogenic red rock landscapes and super dark skies of Capitol Reef National Park.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 70 S 200 W St, Torrey, UT
Join The Entrada Institute for a reading and conversation with author Kathryn Wilder. Kathryn Wilder's personal story of grief, motherhood, and return to the desert entwines with the story of...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
With expert canyoneering guides and coaches by your side you are ready for the experience of a lifetime in a very safe environment, all packed into just 48 hours! Designed for beginning and...