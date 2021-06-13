Cancel
Mayfield, KS

Mayfield calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Mayfield News Beat
 8 days ago

(MAYFIELD, KS) Mayfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mayfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xf5CH_0aT3kxw100

Family Fun Day

Viola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 26201 W 71st St S, Viola, KS

Family Fun Day is Free to Special Needs Kids and their Families. Activities available at camp are: horseback riding, pony rides, zero entry swimming pool, canoeing, climbing tower, face painting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ooAMr_0aT3kxw100

COLLECTIBLES ~ BELT BUCKLES ~ SIGNS ~ AND MORE

Wellington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 319 N Washington Ave, Wellington, KS

Wiens Auction/Realty LLC is having COLLECTIBLES ~ BELT BUCKLES ~ SIGNS ~ AND MORE in Wellington KS on Jun 16, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZnbm_0aT3kxw100

AREA RETAILER INVENTORY REDUCTION -- COINS | FIREARMS | SWORDS | AMMO | TOOLS | CANDY MACHINES

Wellington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

AREA RETAILER INVENTORY REDUCTION -- COINS | FIREARMS | SWORDS | AMMO | TOOLS | CANDY MACHINES by Theurer Auction/Realty, LLC is coming to Wellington KS. Find the auction date and venue, auction...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xu6m3_0aT3kxw100

Clearwater Art Walk 2021

Clearwater, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Art, Music, Food....come enjoy family friendly, fun, FREE evening of socializing and culture! Artists, performers, crafters and more will be exhibiting in businesses and buildings all along Ross...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtSxJ_0aT3kxw100

Youth Rodeo- FINALS

Conway Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Sports event by Sumner County Youth Rodeo on Saturday, October 23 2021

Mayfield News Beat

Mayfield, KS
ABOUT

With Mayfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

