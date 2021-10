When Erica Peeples was cast in the book-turned-movie, “True to the Game 2,” in 2020, she had no idea her already bright star would shine so much brighter. The talented actress made an impact with her role, and she’s found that her fan base has grown substantially since. She’s now part of a hit Netflix series – the biggest job anyone can have these days. She’s been in the press a lot more often than she probably ever imagined, and she was even linked to a former bad-boy turned model at one time. If you’re curious to know more about her, we have everything you need to know right here.

