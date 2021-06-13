Cancel
Wisdom, MT

Live events Wisdom — what’s coming up

Wisdom Digest
Wisdom Digest
 8 days ago

(WISDOM, MT) Wisdom has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wisdom:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6ZID_0aT3ktP700

River Finishing School | Wise River

Wise River, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 36894 Pioneer Mountains Scenic, Wise River, MT 59762

Fly fishing course in the heart of Montana for experienced anglers to advance their skills in an authentic, supportive environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNtUw_0aT3ktP700

Tylor & the Train Robbers

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID

Tickets $10, available at the door Doors: 6:00 Music: 7:00 Boise, ID based band Tylor & the Train Robbers, comprised of Tylor Ketchum, his brothers Jason and Tommy Bushman and his father-in-law...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1YMP_0aT3ktP700

Elk Bend Biker Bash

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 104 W Elk Horn Rd, Salmon, ID

The Dusty Mule Bar & Grill in Elk Bend, Idaho is the host location for the Elk Bend Biker Bash. And it is located at Hwy 93 between Salmon & Challis- Home of Goldbug Hot Springs. Some of the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOVM3_0aT3ktP700

2021 Montana RMEF Rendezvous

Wise River, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

2021 Montana Rendezvous It is time to RSVP! This year’s Rendezvous will take place on June 18-20th at the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area, southwest of Anaconda, MT. You can plan to arrive...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0xbI_0aT3ktP700

Lemhi County Farmers Market

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 205 Water St, Salmon, ID

Idaho Singer/Songwriter Rita Richardson will be performing live at The Lemhi County Farmers Market. Come on out for a great day of shopping while Rita keeps you entertained with a wide variety of...

Wisdom, MT
ABOUT

With Wisdom Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

