What’s up Shell: Local events calendar

(SHELL, WY) Live events are coming to Shell.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shell:

Tongue River Community Blood Drive Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

The need for blood never stops! You can save up to three lives with one donation. Blood drive is at TRVCC Ranchester. To make your appointment call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 or log onto...

Wyoming High Country Lodge -- hiking weekend in the Bighorns Lovell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 PM

I've booked a cabin for the nights of Friday July 23 and Saturday July 24 at the spectacular Wyoming High Country Lodge in the Bighorn Mountains. We'll be in the Timberline Cabin, which...

Sunday Funday Big Horn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 228 Johnson St, Big Horn, WY

The Barn in Big Horn and The Happy Camper present Sunday Funday!! Starting June 6th, we will be serving coffee, breakfast and cocktails at the Barn in Big Horn for a fun get together. We will be...

2021 CPREG Field Day Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 67, Ranchester, WY

Field Day 2021 will be held Saturday, June 26 at the Conner Battlefield State Park in Ranchester this year. We will start setup at 10 AM and operate until the 10 PM quiet period or the mosquitos...

Sheridan County Chapter Big Horn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 228 Johnson St, Big Horn, WY

Sheridan County Chapter at Barn in Big Horn, LLC, Big Horn, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 05:00 pm