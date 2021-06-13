Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shell, WY

What’s up Shell: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Shell Today
Shell Today
 8 days ago

(SHELL, WY) Live events are coming to Shell.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9IHP_0aT3ksWO00

Tongue River Community Blood Drive

Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

The need for blood never stops! You can save up to three lives with one donation. Blood drive is at TRVCC Ranchester. To make your appointment call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 or log onto...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wh5NK_0aT3ksWO00

Wyoming High Country Lodge -- hiking weekend in the Bighorns

Lovell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 PM

I've booked a cabin for the nights of Friday July 23 and Saturday July 24 at the spectacular Wyoming High Country Lodge in the Bighorn Mountains. We'll be in the Timberline Cabin, which...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uU1wp_0aT3ksWO00

Sunday Funday

Big Horn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 228 Johnson St, Big Horn, WY

The Barn in Big Horn and The Happy Camper present Sunday Funday!! Starting June 6th, we will be serving coffee, breakfast and cocktails at the Barn in Big Horn for a fun get together. We will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRoPG_0aT3ksWO00

2021 CPREG Field Day

Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 67, Ranchester, WY

Field Day 2021 will be held Saturday, June 26 at the Conner Battlefield State Park in Ranchester this year. We will start setup at 10 AM and operate until the 10 PM quiet period or the mosquitos...

Learn More

Sheridan County Chapter

Big Horn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 228 Johnson St, Big Horn, WY

Sheridan County Chapter at Barn in Big Horn, LLC, Big Horn, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More
Shell Today

Shell Today

Shell, WY
1
Followers
71
Post
41
Views
ABOUT

With Shell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Field Day#Llc
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Horn, WY
City
Shell, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Ranchester, WY
Related
Posted by
Shell Today

Coming soon: Shell events

1. Yoga & Cocktails Solstice Celebration @ The Barn; 2. TRVCC Cowboy-Way Mini Triathlon; 3. Town of Ranchester 4th of July Celebration; 4. Birding at the Brinton; 5. Sibley Lake Day!;