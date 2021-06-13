Live events on the horizon in Paynes Creek

(PAYNES CREEK, CA) Live events are coming to Paynes Creek.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paynes Creek:

Elevate Jr High Camp Shingletown, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Who: Students that will be in 6-8 grade in fall 2021. What: an awesome week long Jr High camp in beautiful northern CA. There will be a speaker, worship, games, food, and fellowship. Where...

Beer for Breakfast Cottonwood, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 20840 Front St, Cottonwood, CA

A group of middle-aged buddies reunite for a "guys' weekend" in a snowed-in cabin to eat chili, drink beer, and relive the good old days. Despite divorce, unemployment, and a stroke, spirits are...

NAARVA Western Region Spring Rally Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 100 Lake Ave, Red Bluff, CA

RVer's gather for this family fun RV annual event. Durango RV Resort Red Bluff, CA. To register visit NAARVA.com

Manton Apple Festival Manton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Crafts event by Manton Apple Festival on Saturday, October 2 2021 with 2.6K people interested and 195 people going.

Ballet Summer Intensive Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 446 Walnut St, Red Bluff, CA

Take the time this Summer to really focus on your technique and work hard to solidify your foundation in dance. With two Ballet intensives on the schedule, join us for one or both!