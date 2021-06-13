Cancel
Holstein, NE

Coming soon: Holstein events

Posted by 
Holstein Journal
Holstein Journal
 8 days ago

(HOLSTEIN, NE) Live events are coming to Holstein.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Holstein:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMp1v_0aT3kpsD00

Kool-Aid Days

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1330 N Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE

Kool-Aid Days celebrates the invention of Kool-Aid in 1927 by Edwin Perkins with a multi-day family-friendly event. Come celebrate this summertime favorite and Nebraska's official soft drink by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZrrFH_0aT3kpsD00

Miles of Memories Country MusicFest

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

A three-day celebration of traditional country music, with concerts, theme shows, barn dances, and fun for the entire family. 2014 headliners include Ron Williams, Eichor & Awe, Big Al Weekley...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLXKC_0aT3kpsD00

Alzheimer's Support Group

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 715 N St Joseph Ave, Hastings, NE

Informational sessions for caregivers, family members and those suffering with Alzheimer's/Dementia. This group meets the 2nd Monday of each month. Contact:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCNT0_0aT3kpsD00

TrackAddix Track Day #6

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 427 S Showboat Blvd, Hastings, NE

Motorcycle fans and riding enthusiasts make plans now to attend one of Motorsport Park Hastings' premier series events, conducted by TrackAddix. Meet biker guys and gals from around the region...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fk7ae_0aT3kpsD00

Mega Brain Kidz Club - Sock Plushies

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 314 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

Learn how to make different kinds of stuffed animals out of socks! **You must be registered for this event in order to receive a kit.** Register online at...

With Holstein Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

