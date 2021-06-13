Live events on the horizon in Whittier

(WHITTIER, AK) Whittier has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Whittier:

BBQ at the Bend with Blackwater Railroad Hope, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Address: 19842 Hope Hwy, Hope, AK

An annual staple at Creekbend, Blackwater Railroad weekends on the big stage rock! Whatever they bring to the table, an evening with BWRR promises lots of dancing, love and laughter with friends...

Salmon Bake 6/21 Live Music: Kat Moore Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 601 Crow Creek Mine Rd, Girdwood, AK

Live Music: Kat Moore Salmon Bake dinner Buffet at the beautiful and historic Crow Creek Mine

Resilient Educators Retreat: A Team Approach for Building a Web of Support School — Brightways Learning Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1000 Arlberg Ave, Girdwood, AK

No one person can support the social-emotional health of your students and staff! Wellbeing for a school is about creating a system of support that consists of all staff and students. A customized...

Cirque Series - Alyeska Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 Arlberg Ave, Girdwood, AK

Description: The 5.9 mile course begins at sea level at the Sitzmark Bar & Grill. The course takes runners immediately connecting with Tanaka Cat Road. Once at "TV Corner" runners will continue up...

Packraft Safety Course Hope, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Packrafting Safety Course Are you ready to explore an Alaska that most people will never see? This is the place to start. Our intro class (spend) enjoy… two fun days introducing, practicing and...