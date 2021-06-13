Cancel
Sreesanth to make comeback, but not to cricket

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCricketer and actor S Sreesanth is all set to return after a long hiatus. But this time it is not to the cricket pitch but to cinema. The actor is all set to make a comeback in the lead role in Nirup Gupta's Bollywood film 'Patta' under the banner of NNG Films. — 'Patta' is a political thriller with an emphasis on action and music. Sreesanth plays a CBI officer in the film. According to national media reports, Sreesanth will be joined by other Bollywood stars.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricketer#Art#Cricket Pitch#Actor#Bollywood#Nng Films#Cbi#Team 5#Malayalam
