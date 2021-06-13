Willow Creek events calendar

(WILLOW CREEK, MT) Willow Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Willow Creek:

Headwaters Country Jam Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Headwaters Country Jam is the biggest country music festival in Montana, featuring more than a dozen acts at The Bridge near Three Forks, Montana. The three-day festival has brought in high...

ROCKIN’ THE RIVERS 2021 Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1487 MT-2, Three Forks, MT

Celebrating 20 years of rockin’ in 2021, it’s the Rockin’ […]

Trampled By Turtles & CAAMP Manhattan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 PM

ChickenJam West Productions, VI Productions, and Lewis and Clark Brewery Present: Trampled by Turtles CAAMP Sunday, July 18th Box office 4pm | Doors 6pm | Music 7pm ALL AGES $35 advance $42 door...

Rodeo Dayz Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

The Street Fair is a fairly new addition the last 4 years however the NRA Rodeo has been hosted in Three Forks for over 75 years! It's the time of year that the town comes together for reunions...

Pony Homecoming Poker Ride 2021 Harrison, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 37 Sitz Ln, Harrison, MT

Our annual horseback Poker Ride! Check-in starts at 8:30 and last riders leave at 10:00. $30 buy-in gets you a hand and a meal. $10 per extra hand.