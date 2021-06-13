Willow Creek events calendar
(WILLOW CREEK, MT) Willow Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Willow Creek:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Headwaters Country Jam is the biggest country music festival in Montana, featuring more than a dozen acts at The Bridge near Three Forks, Montana. The three-day festival has brought in high...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 1487 MT-2, Three Forks, MT
Celebrating 20 years of rockin’ in 2021, it’s the Rockin’ […]
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 PM
ChickenJam West Productions, VI Productions, and Lewis and Clark Brewery Present: Trampled by Turtles CAAMP Sunday, July 18th Box office 4pm | Doors 6pm | Music 7pm ALL AGES $35 advance $42 door...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM
The Street Fair is a fairly new addition the last 4 years however the NRA Rodeo has been hosted in Three Forks for over 75 years! It's the time of year that the town comes together for reunions...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 37 Sitz Ln, Harrison, MT
Our annual horseback Poker Ride! Check-in starts at 8:30 and last riders leave at 10:00. $30 buy-in gets you a hand and a meal. $10 per extra hand.