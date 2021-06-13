Elk Creek events coming up

(ELK CREEK, NE) Live events are lining up on the Elk Creek calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk Creek:

Tecumseh Community Christmas Tecumseh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 491 S 11th St, Tecumseh, NE

Every year Santa Claus visit's Tecumseh. The Children will get to sit on Santa's lap and tell him if they have been naughty or nice and are treated to a bag of goodies. The children can also enjoy...

Auburn Summer Sounds Concert Series with Wasted Highway Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Auburn Summer Sounds Concert Series Presents: Wasted HighwayBeer Garden by Southside Saloon (cash only)Concerts held at Legion Memorial Park at the

Nemaha County Farmers' Market Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1415 19th St, Auburn, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021 Saturdays, 7:30AM - 11AM Location: Nemaha County Fairgrounds, Auburn, NE

Tractors, Combine & Heads, Machinery & more Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ken Heidzig Estate With DeBuhr Auction Service Sale bill & pictures coming soon!

Alumni Golf 2021 Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 72722 US-75, Auburn, NE

Join us for our annual Good Samaritan Society Darrold Nies Golf Tournament at the Auburn Country Club.