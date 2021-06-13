Cancel
Elk Creek, NE

Elk Creek events coming up

Elk Creek Post
 8 days ago

(ELK CREEK, NE) Live events are lining up on the Elk Creek calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk Creek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qq3s4_0aT3kiwM00

Tecumseh Community Christmas

Tecumseh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 491 S 11th St, Tecumseh, NE

Every year Santa Claus visit's Tecumseh. The Children will get to sit on Santa's lap and tell him if they have been naughty or nice and are treated to a bag of goodies. The children can also enjoy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6ECg_0aT3kiwM00

Auburn Summer Sounds Concert Series with Wasted Highway

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Auburn Summer Sounds Concert Series Presents: Wasted HighwayBeer Garden by Southside Saloon (cash only)Concerts held at Legion Memorial Park at the

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Olwup_0aT3kiwM00

Nemaha County Farmers' Market

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1415 19th St, Auburn, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021 Saturdays, 7:30AM - 11AM Location: Nemaha County Fairgrounds, Auburn, NE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQOCk_0aT3kiwM00

Tractors, Combine & Heads, Machinery & more

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ken Heidzig Estate With DeBuhr Auction Service Sale bill & pictures coming soon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQgwg_0aT3kiwM00

Alumni Golf 2021

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 72722 US-75, Auburn, NE

Join us for our annual Good Samaritan Society Darrold Nies Golf Tournament at the Auburn Country Club.

Elk Creek Post

Elk Creek, NE
ABOUT

With Elk Creek Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Elk Creek, NEPosted by
Elk Creek Post

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Elk Creek

(ELK CREEK, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elk Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!