Live events Lima — what’s coming up

(LIMA, MT) Live events are coming to Lima.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lima:

Bannack Living History Event Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT

Bannack was the first Territorial Capital of Montana and as such has quite a colorful history. During the September Living History Weekend, this ghost town comes alive once more with working...

Montana Range Days Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 707 S Argenta St, Dillon, MT

Montana Range Days is an annual event that celebrates the importance of rangelands in Montana! This three-day competition welcomes people of all ages allowing fun for the entire family. The event...

Dump Run #3 Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 218 S Montana St, Dillon, MT

Montana Running Company will be cleaning up the dump road in Dillon, Montana every month. We will be meeting at Beaverhead Brewing Company at 6PM and will run/walk (our Run The Brew route) to the...

The Hometown Classics Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT

Hometown Classics, this group of local talented musicians and unique performers will be playing classic country, western, gospel and bluegrass tunes.

Mindful Self-Defense (4-week series) Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 212 E Bannack St, Dillon, MT

Drawing inspiration from martial arts and mindfulness practices, this 4-week series will introduce the elements of self-defense. Students will learn the basics of how to de-escalate a conflict...