Hume events coming soon

(HUME, CA) Hume is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hume:

~Sequoia Fall Colors fun!!! Perfect for First-timers. Camping, Nature, Hiking Three Rivers, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 47050 Generals Hwy, Three Rivers, CA

Let's visit & explore Sequoia National Park As with many things on this group. This trip is special and different. We have have riverfront sites WITH a beach! Our site has a pool Too!! All...

Volunteer Day at Dry Creek Native Plant Nursery Woodlake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 35220 Dry Creek Dr, Woodlake, CA

Come volunteer at our Native Plant Nursery! We have a volunteer day on the first and third Fridays of every month. We are respecting COVID-19 guidelines that

2021 Camper Week 3 - Dunlap, CA 2021 Dunlap, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 45000 E Kings Canyon Rd, Dunlap, CA

Hye Camp 2021 Tuition is $600, and will be collected upon confirmation of placement. Please check your email for payment prompts. Once an email is sent you have 24 hours to remit payment...

Gateway to the Sequoias Bluesfest Three Rivers, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 42490 N Kaweah River Dr, Three Rivers, CA

KTASC 23rd Bluesfest. Live bands, refreshments, merchandise, fellowship & fun. Speaker meeting Friday at 8PM

Moms Night Out--Blueberry Picking & Concert Woodlake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 20899 Ave 322, Woodlake, CA

Join us for a moms night out at Big L Ranch Harvest Nights (last of the season)! There will be music by Carson Wallace and food trucks. $10/mom includes 1lb of U-pick blueberries.