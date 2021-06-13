Cancel
Montello, NV

Montello calendar: What's coming up

Montello News Alert
 8 days ago

(MONTELLO, NV) Montello has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montello:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXswK_0aT3kasY00

BMST Volunteer 2021

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Bonneville Speedway Road, Wendover, UT

Register for a Media Credential-- Pursuant to Media restrictions and considerations You can register up to 5 crew at a time. If you need more than 10 please contact us at info@bonnevillemst.com...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1dQb_0aT3kasY00

Professional Learning Community Time

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 731 Aria Blvd, Wendover, UT

What Professional Learning Community Time When 6/18/2021 Elementary PLC Time: 12:45 - 1:30 p.m. Secondary PLC Time: 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Run Watcha Brung 2021

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:10 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Bonneville Speedway Road, Wendover, UT

BEFORE YOU REGISTER: Do you have you AMA Membership number? If not join here Do you have a motorcycle number? If not check here for details The first registration creates your BonnevilleMST.com...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zT5nM_0aT3kasY00

Dusk to Dawn Relay Race

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: Wendover, UT

Description: The course is a beautiful, flat 2-mile loop on the Bonneville Salt Flats – the fastest speedway on earth – on which you (Ultra) or your team of 4, 6, or 8 will see how many miles you...

Montello News Alert

Montello, NV
With Montello News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

