Dunn Center events coming up

(DUNN CENTER, ND) Live events are lining up on the Dunn Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dunn Center:

Tiny Tots Drive-In Movie: Bubble Guppies (0-5) Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

*REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AS SEATING IS LIMITED TO 25 CHILDREN! The parent must add both their name and the child's name to the registration. Each child must be a separate registration, any...

Bubble Party Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

Join us for bubble making, chasing, popping, and of course, dancing! Geared for ages 3-7. Approximately 45 min. SIGN-UP REQUIRED! Sign-up here...

Michael Artist: Pop Artist (Ages 6+) Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

REGISTRATION IS MANDATORY! Please read the full description for details. Mr. Albert will be leading a Pop Art Collage Art Workshop for ages 6+ (including adults)!

Free Family Movie Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

All ages welcome. One free bag of popcorn per movie attendee! Bring your own drink! No unattended children under 10. Hosted in the Community Room. See what movie we are showing on our website...

Worship Service — Living Word Fellowship Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 1645 14th St W, Dickinson, ND

Church Office Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Summer Worship: Sundays at 9:30 a.m. hello@livingwf.org || 701.483.4353 path path path path path path Copyright 2020 || Living Word...