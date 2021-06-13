What’s up Buffalo Gap: Local events calendar

(BUFFALO GAP, SD) Buffalo Gap has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo Gap area:

Readings Gallery & Almanac Wisdom Workshop Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 1829 Minnekahta Ave, Hot Springs, SD

We will create a Circle of Light around us, call in divine love and protection in a universal prayer ceremony (non religious), write each a "Release" to burn in a candle flame. I will offer one of...

OFF-ROAD RALLY Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Mark your calendars for the 3rd annual Off-Road Rally! Enjoy beautiful, scenic, and adventurous drives throughout the Custer area.

6th Annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 27858 US-385, Hot Springs, SD

We are proud to announce that the 6th Annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival is scheduled for August 28-29, 2021. Bookmark https://www.fallriverballoonfest.com/ for updates as we move into 2021.

Early Bird Savings: Botanical Printing Classes with Linda Illumanardi Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 629 N River St, Hot Springs, SD

Linda Illumanardi will come from California in the fall to share her love of botanical printing and artistry with students in the Black Hills. Local plants will be used to print on fabrics...

3 Person Scramble Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1130 Club House Rd, Hot Springs, SD

8AM Registration | 9AM Shotgun start | Non-members $98 per person- includes: Green fee, shared cart, prize awards, lunch, mulligans. Members $50/person- includes: prize awards, mulligans, and...