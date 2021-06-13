Cancel
Buffalo Gap, SD

What’s up Buffalo Gap: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Buffalo Gap News Alert
Buffalo Gap News Alert
 8 days ago

(BUFFALO GAP, SD) Buffalo Gap has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo Gap area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRPKz_0aT3kY3y00

Readings Gallery & Almanac Wisdom Workshop

Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 1829 Minnekahta Ave, Hot Springs, SD

We will create a Circle of Light around us, call in divine love and protection in a universal prayer ceremony (non religious), write each a "Release" to burn in a candle flame. I will offer one of...

Learn More

OFF-ROAD RALLY

Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Mark your calendars for the 3rd annual Off-Road Rally! Enjoy beautiful, scenic, and adventurous drives throughout the Custer area.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxRyf_0aT3kY3y00

6th Annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival

Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 27858 US-385, Hot Springs, SD

We are proud to announce that the 6th Annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival is scheduled for August 28-29, 2021. Bookmark https://www.fallriverballoonfest.com/ for updates as we move into 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhTnv_0aT3kY3y00

Early Bird Savings: Botanical Printing Classes with Linda Illumanardi

Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 629 N River St, Hot Springs, SD

Linda Illumanardi will come from California in the fall to share her love of botanical printing and artistry with students in the Black Hills. Local plants will be used to print on fabrics...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ql1wl_0aT3kY3y00

3 Person Scramble

Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1130 Club House Rd, Hot Springs, SD

8AM Registration | 9AM Shotgun start | Non-members $98 per person- includes: Green fee, shared cart, prize awards, lunch, mulligans. Members $50/person- includes: prize awards, mulligans, and...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Buffalo Gap News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

