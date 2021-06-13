Union Center calendar: Coming events

(UNION CENTER, SD) Union Center is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Union Center:

2021 Play Day New Underwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Event # 2 2021 NURC Play Day Start: 6:00pm Events ~ Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Flag Race & Goats Age Divisions: 0-6, 7-10, 11-13, 14-18, open

Ride Wild Presents the Wild Gypsy Tour at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip (2021) Sturgis, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 20622 Fort Meade Way, Sturgis, SD 57785

Ride Wild Buffalo Chip The 4th Annual Ride Wild at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip! *EVENT WILL OCCUR IN 2021*

Black Hills Community Tours Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Pride Hangar, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706

Welcome to the Black Hills! We'd love to show you around!