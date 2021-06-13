Cancel
Union Center, SD

Union Center calendar: Coming events

Union Center Voice
 8 days ago

(UNION CENTER, SD) Union Center is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Union Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b85AU_0aT3kXBF00

2021 Play Day

New Underwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Event # 2 2021 NURC Play Day Start: 6:00pm Events ~ Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Flag Race & Goats Age Divisions: 0-6, 7-10, 11-13, 14-18, open

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9WgZ_0aT3kXBF00

Ride Wild Presents the Wild Gypsy Tour at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip (2021)

Sturgis, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 20622 Fort Meade Way, Sturgis, SD 57785

Ride Wild Buffalo Chip The 4th Annual Ride Wild at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip! *EVENT WILL OCCUR IN 2021*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nb8jJ_0aT3kXBF00

Black Hills Community Tours

Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Pride Hangar, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706

Welcome to the Black Hills! We'd love to show you around!

With Union Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

