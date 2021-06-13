Cancel
Farlington, KS

Farlington events calendar

Posted by 
Farlington Daily
Farlington Daily
 8 days ago

(FARLINGTON, KS) Farlington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Farlington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vr9s_0aT3kWIW00

Friday Music on the Lake (full schedule)

Farlington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 W Lake Rd, Farlington, KS

Friday Music on the Lake returns to Crawford State Park near Farlington, 10 miles north of Girard on KS-7. Music is at the Lake View Café patio on the northwest…Continue readingFriday Music on the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TeVTc_0aT3kWIW00

Crawford County Fair

Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Schedule of Events:10:00 a.m: Crawford County Open Horse Show - Bill Peak Arena1:00 p.m - 4:00 p.m: 4-H Arts and Crafts Judging - Marvin Green Bldg.4-H Fiber

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftOzL_0aT3kWIW00

Ladies Night Out

Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 104 N Ozark St, Girard, KS

Participants will pick up a card from the chamber and map for participating businesses. If you fill your card, you will be entered into a $100 drawing! Door prizes, specials…Continue readingLadies...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBjn6_0aT3kWIW00

Art Academy - Pencils to Paintbrushes (1st - 3rd)

Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 947 W 47 Hwy, Girard, KS

Grab the Monet and let’s Gogh to this Greenbush Academy. Unleash your child’s creativity as we explore the world of art using a variety of materials and mediums. Our campers’ craziest ideas will...

Learn More

Simple Science (Pre-K morning session)

Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 947 W 47 Hwy, Girard, KS

From simple machines to things that turn green! Grab your lab coats and put on your goggles as we go back to the basics of science. Each activity will experiment in a different field of science...

Learn More
Farlington Daily

Farlington Daily

Farlington, KS
2
Followers
84
Post
151
Views
ABOUT

With Farlington Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

