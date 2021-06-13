Cancel
Palmdale, FL

Events on the Palmdale calendar

Palmdale Digest
Palmdale Digest
 8 days ago

(PALMDALE, FL) Palmdale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Palmdale area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugruy_0aT3kUX400

FATHER'S DAY GET 50%0FF YOUR STAY FROM FRIDAY TO SUNDAY

Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 17192 US-27, Moore Haven, FL

TAKE YOUR DAD OUT CAMPING FOR FATHER'S DAY. GET 50% 0FF YOUR STAY FROM FRIDAY TO SUNDAY. HAVE A FISHING TRIP TO LAKE OKEECHOBEE, GRILL YOUR CATCH OR THROW SOME RIBS ON THE GRILL AND ENJOY A...

Free Pancake Breakfast

Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Address: 17192 US-27, Moore Haven, FL

From December 18th to March 19th. Every Saturday Morning from 9AM to 11PM. Come join us for Free Pancakes and Coffee and the Clubhouse.

Community Fire Pit Night

Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 17192 US-27, Moore Haven, FL

Every Thursday Night (weather permitting) Come join in the fun on Fire Pit Night hosted by our staff. Bring hotdogs or marshmallows to cook over the open fire or just bring a drink and chat with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3DZD_0aT3kUX400

LRC 5K - Turkey Trot - LaBelle, FL 2021

LaBelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL

This is the 1st annual Hams & Gams 5K Run/1K Walk. Start time is 8 am. Pre-event registration will be announced closer to the event. Packets also available before. Event details and schedule...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JchJI_0aT3kUX400

Men’s Life Relaunch Experience – June

LaBelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

About the Event The Life Relaunch Experience is a two-day facilitated experience designed to enable participants to better understand how their past has shaped their present and will determine...

Palmdale, FL
ABOUT

With Palmdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Palmdale, FL
Palmdale Digest

Work remotely in Palmdale — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Financial Services Representative - Ownership Opportunity!; 2. Sales - Work from Home; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. Benefit Sales Representative - Work from Home; 5. Urgent Need for Regional Sales Rep-Work Remotely;
Palmdale, FL
Palmdale Digest

Single-family homes for sale in Palmdale

(PALMDALE, FL) Looking for a house in Palmdale? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Palmdale, FL
Palmdale Digest

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Palmdale

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Palmdale: 1. Independent Insurance Broker - Leads, Training, GROWTH; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 3. Perfect Sales Job - $106,000+ Annually; 4. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $64.11/Hour $2308/Weekly; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention; 6. Delivery Associate DMO3 Orlando, FL (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 7. Customer Service Representative; 8. Office Manager; 9. Emergency Toll Collector; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits;