Events on the Palmdale calendar

(PALMDALE, FL) Palmdale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Palmdale area:

FATHER'S DAY GET 50%0FF YOUR STAY FROM FRIDAY TO SUNDAY Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 17192 US-27, Moore Haven, FL

TAKE YOUR DAD OUT CAMPING FOR FATHER'S DAY. GET 50% 0FF YOUR STAY FROM FRIDAY TO SUNDAY. HAVE A FISHING TRIP TO LAKE OKEECHOBEE, GRILL YOUR CATCH OR THROW SOME RIBS ON THE GRILL AND ENJOY A...

Free Pancake Breakfast Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Address: 17192 US-27, Moore Haven, FL

From December 18th to March 19th. Every Saturday Morning from 9AM to 11PM. Come join us for Free Pancakes and Coffee and the Clubhouse.

Community Fire Pit Night Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 17192 US-27, Moore Haven, FL

Every Thursday Night (weather permitting) Come join in the fun on Fire Pit Night hosted by our staff. Bring hotdogs or marshmallows to cook over the open fire or just bring a drink and chat with...

LRC 5K - Turkey Trot - LaBelle, FL 2021 LaBelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL

This is the 1st annual Hams & Gams 5K Run/1K Walk. Start time is 8 am. Pre-event registration will be announced closer to the event. Packets also available before. Event details and schedule...

Men’s Life Relaunch Experience – June LaBelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

About the Event The Life Relaunch Experience is a two-day facilitated experience designed to enable participants to better understand how their past has shaped their present and will determine...