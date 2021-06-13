Cancel
Sentinel Butte, ND

What’s up Sentinel Butte: Local events calendar

Sentinel Butte Voice
Sentinel Butte Voice
(SENTINEL BUTTE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Sentinel Butte calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sentinel Butte:

Medora Musical - SAT AUG 14, 2021 8:30PM

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 3422 Chateau Rd, Medora, ND

DESCRIPTION The Medora Musical is the rootin'-tootinest, boot-scootinest show in all the Midwest. There's no other show quite like it. It's an ode to patriotism, Theodore Roosevelt, and the Great...

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks-Twelfth Night

Beach, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Beach, ND

12th Night: Shakespeare’s delightful comedy of wild infatuation and mistaken identities. Shipwrecked on the rocky coast of Illyria, the beautiful and daring Viola disguises herself as a man to...

North Dakota Veterinary Medical Association Annual Meeting

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 465 Pacific Ave, Medora, ND

NDVMA Annual Meeting is a premier annual meeting in the state related to veterinary industry. This regional event is set to start on 12 August 2021, Thursday.

2021 Maah Daah Hey Bike Race | 5 distances

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:55 PM

The Maah Daah Hey race course takes you across one of the most majestic single-track adventures in the world, with miles of uninterrupted trail through the heart of the rugged Badlands. Make no...

4th Annual Dakota Scramble for Home On The Range

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 3731 Bible Camp Rd, Medora, ND

Causes event by Home On The Range on Sunday, June 27 2021

ABOUT

With Sentinel Butte Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

