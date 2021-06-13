Milledgeville events calendar

(MILLEDGEVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Milledgeville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milledgeville:

Hardin County Fair Savannah, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 665 Clifton Rd, Savannah, TN

Hardin County Fair.Hardin County Fairgrounds, Savannah, TN. Amusement rides, games, beauty pageants, talent show and more. Find on Facebook or call 731-925-3441

CAMP PURPOSE | A Christian Youth Camp by The Isbell Family & Friends Savannah, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 18775 TN-69, Savannah, TN

This will be our first youth camp and we are excited about it! It will be organized by The Isbell Family. This youth camp has no connection to any specific denomination. We want you to know it...

Revival Kick Off - Adamsville, TN Adamsville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Address: 222 W Main St, Adamsville, TN

Revival Kick Off - Adamsville, TN is on Facebook. To connect with Revival Kick Off - Adamsville, TN, join Facebook today.

FORD 4630 Online Auctions In Tennessee Finger, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

View FORD 4630 Online Auctions In Tennessee at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Riverview Fans and Feathers,TN Savannah, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 665 Clifton Rd, Savannah, TN

Riverview Fans and Feathers,TNTickets:Single: $50.00Couple: $70.00Sponsor: $265.00Jake: $10.00$1000.00 Corporate Table: $1000.00$2500.00 Corporate Table: $2500.00