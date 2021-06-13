Live events Leadore — what’s coming up

(LEADORE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Leadore calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leadore:

The Coffis Brothers Salmon, ID

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Courthouse Dr, Salmon, ID

The Coffis Brothers & The Mountain Men are a rootsy rock n’ roll band born and raised in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Influenced by those early surroundings, songwriters Jam...

CX- Monthly Lunch & Learn Salmon, ID

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 203 N Daisy St, Salmon, ID

**CANCELLED** Join us for a monthly lunch & learn the first Wednesday of every month. The public is invited to bring a lunch or buy one in the cafeteria. Topics change monthly and are of an...

Jeff Crosby & the Refugees Salmon, ID

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID

Doors: 6pm, Music: 7pm Tickets: $15 Idaho-born, Nashville-based Crosby and his band of Refugees blend a mix of psychedelic, classic, and country-rock for your listening pleasure.

Summer Day Camp - Explore "IT" Salmon, ID

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 10 Summer Creek Dr, Salmon, ID

Crafts event by Summer Creek Farm Goods on Monday, June 28 2021

Elk Bend Country Market @ The Dusty Mule Salmon, ID

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 104 W Elk Horn Rd, Salmon, ID

The Dusty Mule in Elk Bend is hosting The Elk Bend Country Market this year. The only thing that makes this different from other markets is that it will be filled with folks offering new and used...