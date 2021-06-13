Cancel
Leadore, ID

Live events Leadore — what’s coming up

Leadore News Beat
 8 days ago

(LEADORE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Leadore calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leadore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ik9ij_0aT3kP7R00

The Coffis Brothers

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Courthouse Dr, Salmon, ID

The Coffis Brothers & The Mountain Men are a rootsy rock n’ roll band born and raised in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Influenced by those early surroundings, songwriters Jam...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYQ7I_0aT3kP7R00

CX- Monthly Lunch & Learn

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 203 N Daisy St, Salmon, ID

**CANCELLED** Join us for a monthly lunch & learn the first Wednesday of every month. The public is invited to bring a lunch or buy one in the cafeteria. Topics change monthly and are of an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNtUw_0aT3kP7R00

Jeff Crosby & the Refugees

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID

Doors: 6pm, Music: 7pm Tickets: $15 Idaho-born, Nashville-based Crosby and his band of Refugees blend a mix of psychedelic, classic, and country-rock for your listening pleasure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yyjIc_0aT3kP7R00

Summer Day Camp - Explore "IT"

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 10 Summer Creek Dr, Salmon, ID

Crafts event by Summer Creek Farm Goods on Monday, June 28 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1YMP_0aT3kP7R00

Elk Bend Country Market @ The Dusty Mule

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 104 W Elk Horn Rd, Salmon, ID

The Dusty Mule in Elk Bend is hosting The Elk Bend Country Market this year. The only thing that makes this different from other markets is that it will be filled with folks offering new and used...

ABOUT

With Leadore News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

