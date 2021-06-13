Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nixon, NV

Events on the Nixon calendar

Posted by 
Nixon Digest
Nixon Digest
 8 days ago

(NIXON, NV) Live events are lining up on the Nixon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nixon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxqk4_0aT3kOTw00

How To Improve Your Memory - Reno

Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Iris Reading is the largest provider of speed-reading, memory & productivity courses for students and professionals . Iris Reading courses have been taught to employees at NASA, Google, Groupon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRVf3_0aT3kOTw00

Home Defense Course

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 21555 Pyramid Way, Reno, NV 89510

This course is structured to give training and experience in regards to protecting yourself with your gun in your home.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVm2o_0aT3kOTw00

CCW Class

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 21555 Pyramid Way, Reno, NV 89510

Our course cost is $100 per person for new permits. If you require renewal the cost is $80 per person.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wS0Ga_0aT3kOTw00

West Kingdom Fall Crown Tourney

Fernley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Sept 3-6, 2021 Welcome to Fall Crown. The plague has lifted and the Crown wishes to determine Their Heirs who will step up at 12th Night. They are also planning many fun activities – details to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5FmU_0aT3kOTw00

2021 Be a Pineapple 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 now!

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from Home!, Reno, NV 89510

Did you know that National Pineapple Day takes place on June 27, 2021?!? How awesome is that?

Learn More
Nixon Digest

Nixon Digest

Nixon, NV
4
Followers
77
Post
324
Views
ABOUT

With Nixon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reno, NV
City
Nixon, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Groupon#Sun Jun#Crown#Heirs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.