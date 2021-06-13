Coming soon: Wilsey events

(WILSEY, KS) Wilsey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilsey:

Mother K 5K Council Grove, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 129 Hockaday St, Council Grove, KS

The Mother K 5K is a walk/run event in memory of Katie Buchanan Gant, originally from Council Grove, KS. Proceeds from this event will go to the Katie Gant Memorial Scholarship Fund for a Council...

O-TE-TI-ANI Club Craft Show Council Grove, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 129 Hockaday St, Council Grove, KS

Annual craft fair featuring original and hand-crafted work. Sat 10am-6pm; Sun 10am-4pm.

Military on the Santa Fe Trail Council Grove, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Council Grove, KS

This 3-day event will commemorate the 8th Infantry and the Buffalo Soldiers that protected the Santa Fe Trail and the 175th encampment of the Mormon Battalion. The weekend will also include the...

Diamond W Wranglers in Concert Council Grove, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: Main St. and Wood St, Council Grove, KS 66846

Friday, July 16 ~ $15, or $50 for a family, provides you to a full day of events and the evening concert of Diamond W Wranglers!

Morris County Fair Council Grove, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 612 US-56, Council Grove, KS

Enjoy the fair with the whole family. Plenty of entertainment, rides and livestock exhibits. Don't forget to enjoy the different types of foods and special evening programs.