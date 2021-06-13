Cancel
Auburn, WV

Live events on the horizon in Auburn

Posted by 
Auburn Dispatch
 8 days ago

(AUBURN, WV) Live events are coming to Auburn.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Auburn:

The Kentucky Headhunters

Pennsboro, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 461 Boston Drive, Pennsboro, WV

"The Kentucky Headhunters," says founding member, guitarist/vocalist Richard Young, "are and always will be in love with playing live. It's our lifeblood." The Grammy-wi...

Nature Wonder Wild Food Weekend

Cairo, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 202 N Bend Park Rd, Cairo, WV

Cairo, West Virginia. Join the longest running annual wild food event in North America. Held every Fall since it\'s inception in 1968, this event provides education and experience finding...

Exile in Pennsboro, WV

Pennsboro, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

PENNSBORO, WV - JULY 23 2021 @ Pennsboro Motor Speedway 79 Raceway, Pennsboro, WV 26415 Friday‛s entertainment features EXILE followed by COPPER CHIEF, beginning approximately 7 PM on Friday, July...

Gilmer County Farmers Market

Glenville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 8 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: 720 North Lewis Street

Daryl Mosley

West Union, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 203 Neely Ave, West Union, WV

First Assembly of God presents an intimate visit with 2-time Songwriter of the Year and Grand Ole Opry veteran Daryl Mosley

