Rock River, WY

Rock River events coming soon

Rock River Today
Rock River Today
 8 days ago

(ROCK RIVER, WY) Rock River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rock River:

Sunday Jazz with Peter Queal and Friends

Centennial, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY

Peter Queal and friends are back for their 18th season playing jazz at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill! Come enjoy live music with Marco Barberis on drums, Eric Sieger on bass, Tom Raines on guitar...

Live Music: The Coveralls

Centennial, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY

The Coveralls are a band that covers classic rock from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s with a splash of country and folk music. Russell Dickson – drums/percussion, lead and backing vocals Bob Kersey...

Babysitting Training @TheACCinLaramie

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1125 Boulder Dr, Laramie, WY

3rdOFFERING!!! Back by popular demand!! Babysitter Training @TheACCinLaramie teaches the knowledge and skills necessary to responsibly care for children and toddlers in and outside of the home...

Checkpoint Challenges LaPrele Park

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 2305 E Spring Creek Dr, Laramie, WY 82070

Checkpoint Challenges is a physical and mental outdoor sport that can be enjoyed by active people of all skill and fitness levels.

Karaoke and Disco with Flash Xanadu

Centennial, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY

It’s a song and dance party night at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill in Centennial! Grab your dancing shoes and funny clothes and warm up your voice! “Flash Xanadu” (aka Darin Hill) has extensive...

ABOUT

With Rock River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

