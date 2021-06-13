Cancel
Grenora, ND

Grenora events coming soon

Grenora News Watch
Grenora News Watch
 8 days ago

(GRENORA, ND) Grenora has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grenora:

worship service

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 213 26th St E, Williston, ND

Our Sunday morning service here at Lutheran Brethren Fellowship Church offers dynamic teaching, passionate worship, and genuine community.

6-26-21 Williston Basin Speedway

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 519 53rd St E, Williston, ND

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and Slingshots

Fall Roundup Vendors and Crafters Show

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1515 14th St W, Williston, ND

Mark your calendars save the date for our fall round up event

Judd Hoos

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 519 53rd St E, Williston, ND

Off the grid for 6 days with no cell service, 30-miles from Mt. Rushmore, Judd Hoos recorded their newly released EP “We Were Young.” Nashville producer J. Hall (Young The Giant, Delta Saints...

3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration- Williston

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Let’s Celebrate Freedom! Join us as we have our 3rd Annual Juneteenth celebration in Williston at Harmon Park! Check out the page for more info!

