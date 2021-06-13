Cancel
Elk City, ID

Elk City calendar: What's coming up

Elk City News Flash
 8 days ago

(ELK CITY, ID) Elk City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elk City area:

Idaho County RMEF Banquet

Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 111 S Meadow St, Grangeville, ID

Join us for an Elk Country fundraiser with great food, great friends and to give back to Elk Country by attending the Idaho County Banquet on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM! After the past...

Attention Deficit (formerly No Pants)

Kamiah, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 501 4th St, Kamiah, ID

Attention Deficit (formerly No Pants) Rock N Roll, Classic RockSaturday June 26th, 8pm

White Bird Rodeo

White Bird, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 125 Large Ln, White Bird, ID

Find all 2021 White Bird rodeos in Idaho. This is a great show for cowboys and roping enthusiasts. Make sure not to miss the next show!

2nd annual July horse camp FULL

Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Address: 66 Cash Ln, Grangeville, ID

second annual kids camp for kids 8-17. 8 am to noon each day. limited to 10 kids. contact us for registration packet. bring your own horse or reserve one of our lesson horses (limited horse...

Art in the Park set for July 2, 3; vendors sought

Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

GRANGEVILLE —The Grangeville Centennial Library is again sponsoring the annual Art in the Park celebration during Border Days. Vendors are sought for the event. Art in the Park will be held at...

Elk City, ID
ABOUT

With Elk City News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Elk City News Flash

House hunt Elk City: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located in the Gospel Hump wilderness @ an elevation of 8000ft. The stunning alpine Hump Lake is privately owned and sits right outside the
Elk City News Flash

Check out these homes for sale in Elk City now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Black Diamond Lodge 7.49 Ac. Adj to public land. 5 buildings; 1 bedroom, 1 bath cabin w/kitchenette. 4 unit building each has attached bathroom, 2 have kitchenettes. 1 Cabin w/1/2 bath & full kitchen. 30x36 Shop. 12x16 outbuilding, used as a hot tub room. Outdoor paradise; hunt, fish, hike, ride horses. UTV/snowmobile to Salmon River or Gospel Hump Lakes. Sleeps 15 Bring your friends & family or turn it back into working lodge(Air B&B?) 4 units built 1997,others remodeled 1997,original building year unknown<p><strong>For open house information, contact Madison Pecarovich, Central Idaho Properties at 208-983-5263</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwSW50ZXJtb3VudGFpbiUyME11bHRpcGxlJTIwTGlzdGluZyUyMFNlcnZpY2UuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtSU1MU0lELTk4Nzc1NjA3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Spectacular 2008, 3 bed, 3 bath, custom log, water front oasis, located on Crooked Creek in the historic mining town of Dixie. Desired back country living in luxury. 9 bay shop, w/ 220 power, double car att. garage w/ freezer room. Efficient wood/propane boiler, back up generator, fuel tanks, main level master, most furnishings included. Walk out to Nez Perce National Forest land for world class hunting. Close to Dixie air strip for landing your plane or drive in year round. 40 full time residents. BTVI.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Abigail Tucker, Salmon River Realty - Riggins at 208-628-3320</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Located in the Gospel Hump wilderness @ an elevation of 8000ft. The stunning alpine Hump Lake is privately owned and sits right outside the front door of the 1200 sqft main cabin. The 900 sqft 2nd cabin is cozy and both are furnished with all the amenities including hot tubs. Originally, this was several patented gold mining claims. Miles of hiking trails, creeks, meadows, wildlife, fishing, hunting, the outdoor adventures are truly endless. Every direction you look is picture postcard perfect!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Curtis Hitchcock, Knipe Land Company at 208-345-3163</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>