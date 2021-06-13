Elk City calendar: What's coming up

(ELK CITY, ID) Elk City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elk City area:

Idaho County RMEF Banquet Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 111 S Meadow St, Grangeville, ID

Join us for an Elk Country fundraiser with great food, great friends and to give back to Elk Country by attending the Idaho County Banquet on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM! After the past...

Attention Deficit (formerly No Pants) Kamiah, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 501 4th St, Kamiah, ID

Attention Deficit (formerly No Pants) Rock N Roll, Classic RockSaturday June 26th, 8pm

White Bird Rodeo White Bird, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 125 Large Ln, White Bird, ID

Find all 2021 White Bird rodeos in Idaho. This is a great show for cowboys and roping enthusiasts. Make sure not to miss the next show!

2nd annual July horse camp FULL Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Address: 66 Cash Ln, Grangeville, ID

second annual kids camp for kids 8-17. 8 am to noon each day. limited to 10 kids. contact us for registration packet. bring your own horse or reserve one of our lesson horses (limited horse...

Art in the Park set for July 2, 3; vendors sought Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

GRANGEVILLE —The Grangeville Centennial Library is again sponsoring the annual Art in the Park celebration during Border Days. Vendors are sought for the event. Art in the Park will be held at...