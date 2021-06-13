Cancel
Paisley, OR

Paisley events calendar

Posted by 
Paisley News Beat
 8 days ago

(PAISLEY, OR) Live events are coming to Paisley.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paisley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OA3si_0aT3k4uf00

Urban Rifle

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

So you bought a rifle. Now what? A rifle without an owner who can correctly drive it is worthless. Before you load it with unnecessary accessories or options learn what you need and what you don’t...

The Hunt

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

Thunder Ranch is excited to offer a new course for those wanting to learn/refine their fundamentals of hunting North American big game, with a focus on Mule Deer sized animals. This course takes a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEpsb_0aT3k4uf00

IN A LANDSCAPE: Weekend @PLAYA, June 17-20, 2021

Summer Lake, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 47531 OR-31, Summer Lake, OR 97640

A Weekend with IN A LANDSCAPE at PLAYA, June 17-20, 2021

Combat Shotgun

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

Due to strong demand Thunder Ranch is bringing back TR Oregon COMBAT SHOTGUN. This was a staple for the TR Texas Facility and a huge hit in 2017. Often overlooked for their presumed archaic...

Counter Sniper With Fieldcraft

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

First round hits on diminutive targets at unknown distances, under mentally and physically challenging scenarios, is what Counter Sniper with Fieldcraft will challenge you to over its 4 days of...

Paisley News Beat

Paisley, OR
ABOUT

With Paisley News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

