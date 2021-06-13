Live events on the horizon in Mitchell

(MITCHELL, OR) Live events are coming to Mitchell.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mitchell area:

The Tytan Foundation launch Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 12600 SE Juniper Canyon Rd, Prineville, OR

You're all invite to the launch of The Tytan Foundation! This a a 2 day ride event to help support local children with cancer. Gate fees will be donated to the Tytan foundation as well as there...

2021 Kids Summer Reading Program: Get Outside Scavenger Hunt Make and Take Kit Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 175 NW Meadow Lakes Dr, Prineville, OR

Pick-up a Get Outside Kit at the library, anytime between July 5th-July 10th, while supplies last. Go on a hike with your child using the Kids in Parks information provided by Children's Forest of...

Prineville Rockhound Pow Wow Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1280 Main St, Prineville, OR

Excellent selection of materials, tools and machines obsidian, jade, petrified wood, jasper, plume agate, limb casts, moss agate, thundereggs, crystals, precious gems, jewelry, and LOTS MORE!

Rotary of Crook County Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 300 SW Meadow Lakes Dr, Prineville, OR

75th Annual Rockhound Pow Wow Rock & Gem Show Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1280 Main St, Prineville, OR

