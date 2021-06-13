Tyonek events coming up

(TYONEK, AK) Live events are lining up on the Tyonek calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tyonek:

30th Annual Golf Tournament Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1420 Lawton Dr, Kenai, AK

Help support youth in your community. Whether you wish to be a Sponsor or play some golf on a Friday, your contribution will provide support and opportunities for youth that would otherwise not be...

Yarn Club Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 163 Main St Loop, Kenai, AK

Do you Knit? Crochet? Embroider? Mend? Are you the kind of person who wants company doing so? Join other like-minded library patrons for a fun hour of crafting. Share ideas, get help, and just...

June 14-21, 2021: Magic of Alaska Signature Photography Tour Kenai, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 305 N Willow St, Kenai, AK 99611

Are you ready for a magical Alaskan photography experience at the height of the Summer Solstice? VIEW VIDEOS & ITINERARY Magic of Alaska Signature Photography Tour See full details at the bottom of this page. Dates: Magic of Alaska Tour: June 14-21, 2021 (7 days / 7 nights) (Includes free bonus night on June 14) Rates (US Dollars): Magic of Alaska 7-day tour • Single room (1 person/room): $6895.00* • Shared room (2 people/room): $6695.00/person* Includes all meals, lodging, sche

07/22/21 Introduction to Shotguns Kenai, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: Shotgun Lane, Kenai, AK 99611

NRA Women on Target Clinic: Firearms training specifically for women age 18+ that focuses upon an introduction to shotguns.

Saturday 06/19/21 Introduction to Semi-auto & Revolvers Kenai, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: Shotgun Lane, Kenai, AK 99611

NRA Women on Target Clinic: Firearms training specifically for women age 18+