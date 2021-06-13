Cancel
Whiting, KS

Coming soon: Whiting events

 8 days ago

(WHITING, KS) Live events are coming to Whiting.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Whiting:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8sd4_0aT3juK300

Psychic Fun and Feast

Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 501 Ohio Ave, Holton, KS

It is here! Psychic Fun and Feast, the Ultimate Paranormal Event in the oldest and most Haunted Hotel in Kansas, Hotel Josephine in Holton, Kansas. Cost is 65.00 per person which includes a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZODf_0aT3juK300

Kiddie Pedal Pull

Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 12085-12261 214 Rd, Holton, KS

See the Pedal Power of Jackson County! Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends strictly at 6:45 p.m. *** Time & Location

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459nD8_0aT3juK300

Grill Night at Cecil K's

Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 423 Arizona Ave, Holton, KS

Chad is firing up the grill on Wednesday June 30th! Food ready around 4pm and will include grilled yumminess and some of Cecil K's famous sides, hot and ready to eat! Stop by and check it out ...

Hotel Josephine Ghost Hunt & Sleepover, Holton, KS (07/30/21)

Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 Ohio Ave, Holton, KS

Are you ready to join us on an overnight ghost hunt and sleepover at the Hotel Josephine, one of the most haunted buildings in Kansas? Join Haunted Rooms America for a night to remember! Located...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUTzM_0aT3juK300

Summer Awana

Horton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 400 E 16th St, Horton, KS

If you would like to try AWANA for the first time or continue in your present AWANA club program during the summer, Summer Awana is what you are looking for. Come and find out what AWANA is about!

Whiting, KS
ABOUT

With Whiting Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Whiting, KSPosted by
Whiting Updates

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(WHITING, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whiting. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Whiting, KSPosted by
Whiting Updates

Get hired! Job openings in and around Whiting

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Whiting: 1. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters; 2. Support Manager - Department Head; 3. Do you have the drive, ambition, and tenacity to make $120k-$500k/year; 4. Outside Sales Representative; 5. CDL-A Local Flatbed Driver; 6. Hiring Flatbed Truck Drivers; 7. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $82,000/Year; 9. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated; 10. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($1530/wk);
Whiting, KSPosted by
Whiting Updates

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Whiting

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Whiting: 1. Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers; 2. Trailer Technician; 3. Deliver With EatStreet - Earn $16+ per hour; 4. Support Manager - Department Head; 5. Retail Team Member; 6. Outside Sales Representative; 7. Production Warehouse Associate; 8. Evening CMA; 9. Administrative Assistant $16/HR; 10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,728 per week;