Coming soon: Whiting events

(WHITING, KS) Live events are coming to Whiting.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Whiting:

Psychic Fun and Feast Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 501 Ohio Ave, Holton, KS

It is here! Psychic Fun and Feast, the Ultimate Paranormal Event in the oldest and most Haunted Hotel in Kansas, Hotel Josephine in Holton, Kansas. Cost is 65.00 per person which includes a...

Kiddie Pedal Pull Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 12085-12261 214 Rd, Holton, KS

See the Pedal Power of Jackson County! Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends strictly at 6:45 p.m. *** Time & Location

Grill Night at Cecil K's Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 423 Arizona Ave, Holton, KS

Chad is firing up the grill on Wednesday June 30th! Food ready around 4pm and will include grilled yumminess and some of Cecil K's famous sides, hot and ready to eat! Stop by and check it out ...

Hotel Josephine Ghost Hunt & Sleepover, Holton, KS (07/30/21) Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 Ohio Ave, Holton, KS

Are you ready to join us on an overnight ghost hunt and sleepover at the Hotel Josephine, one of the most haunted buildings in Kansas? Join Haunted Rooms America for a night to remember! Located...

Summer Awana Horton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 400 E 16th St, Horton, KS

If you would like to try AWANA for the first time or continue in your present AWANA club program during the summer, Summer Awana is what you are looking for. Come and find out what AWANA is about!