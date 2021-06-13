June 18-27: The Majestic Theatre presents ‘Steel Magnolias’

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us for “Steel Magnolias” on Fridays and Saturdays. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page St., Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. Please visit the Majestic Theatre website for our covid safety guidelines.