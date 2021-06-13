Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

PHOTOS: Work Visible on Xandarian Ship Base In Front of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExterior construction at the site of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has been slow in recent months. But this weekend, construction began on the base of the Xandarian ship that will sit outside the new rollercoaster. The site in front of the show building is mostly covered in dirt.

wdwnt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Rewind#Cosmic#Xandarian#Wdwnt#Disney Parks#Wdw News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Epcot
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
News Break
Instagram
Related
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Rope Drop Procedures Return to EPCOT

The classic “rope drop” experience is returning to Walt Disney World theme parks. Instead of being held outside of EPCOT this morning, guests were allowed into the entrance area at 10:00 AM, and then held to either side of Spaceship Earth. EPCOT does not officially open until 11:00 AM right...
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: More Pavement Replaced In Front of Spaceship Earth at EPCOT

The pavement beneath Spaceship Earth at EPCOT is being progressively replaced to match the reimagined entrance of the park. The latest section of new pavement was revealed this morning. The new pavement is speckled grey instead of red/pink. Pin Trading Headquarters briefly closed as the pavement in front of it...
Video Gamesmonstervine.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Gets Funky This Fall

During Square Enix’s E3 press conference, it was announced that Eidos Montreal are working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game that is set to release this Fall. The game, which comes out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC this October 26th, is a third-person narrative-based action game.
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Family Play Zone Playground Reopens at EPCOT

Close attractions are finally reopening once again around Walt Disney World! Earlier this morning we reported that Arcades have now returned in resort hotels, and now we can confirm that The Family Play Zone playground between MouseGear and Test Track at EPCOT has also now opened. The rope closing off...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Looks Great; Release Coming This Year

It's happening, Square Enix has confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy from Eidos Montreal. It will not be a live-service game, but a story-driven single-player production with no DLCs or microtransactions. Just as the leaks suggested, Square Enix's presentation brought the announcement of a game based on the Guardians of the...
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Build Starlord's Ship With New LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Set

LEGO continues to celebrate Marvel Studios Infinity Saga with another truly out-of-this-world-building set. We are taking off from Earth and exploring the far reaches of the galaxy with everyone's favorite intergalactic team, the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Milano is back, and builders are able to build this popular Marvel ship from the ground up with this 1901 piece set. When fully built, the Milano will come in at 9 inches high, 14 inches long, and 23 inches wide, and to top it all off, the Guardians of the Galaxy mini-figures are also included and can be stored inside the ship. Marvel fans will get Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor, and a Chitauri warrior. With Gamora missing, this shows off the adventures of the Guardians after Avengers: Endgame when Thor joins the ranks. The Guardians Ship from LEGO is priced at $149.99 and set to release on August 1, 2021, here. This is the perfect marvel collectible to fill that Guardians of the Galaxy urge until Vol 3 drops in the coming years.
California StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Pre-Shows Return, Plexiglass Dividers Disappear, and Attractions Now Seating Multiple Parties Together at Disney California Adventure

It’s been a big week for changes at Disney California Adventure. We’ve covered a lot of information, so here is your photo tour of our findings. Many attractions have resumed pre-pandemic operations with all physical distancing measures removed. Radiator Springs. The extended queue to enter Radiator Springs has been removed.
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Stretching Room Returns to The Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom

Due to physical distancing, the classic stretching room pre-show for The Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom has not been operating for the past year. Instead, the stretching room doors were left open and it acted as a section of queue, so guests were still able to see the stretched portraits. Now that physical distancing is gone, the famous scene has finally returned in all its glory.
LifestyleWDW News Today

BREAKING: Guest Jumps from Boat, Grabs Cucumber on Living with the Land

A video sent in by Instagram user @alex64gaming shows a guest jumping from the boat on Living with the Land to the greenhouse area. She appears to try to take a cucumber growing on a vine and then fall as she attempts to return to the boat. Another guest then leaves the boat and tries to assist her.
LifestyleWDW News Today

Limited Release EPCOT Horizons and Mission: Space Posters Now Available on shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The EPCOT serigraph poster collection continues with two new limited release posters now available on shopDisney. These posters feature fan-favorite Horizons and Mission: Space. The Horizons poster was available last July but quickly sold out; Mission: Space was available last February.