Live events coming up in Lottie

(LOTTIE, LA) Lottie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lottie area:

Theology on the Bayou Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville, LA

All are welcome to this Theology on Tap style series—Theology on the Bayou! Various speakers will discuss topics such as image of God, faith and science, relationships and sexuality will be...

Silver Slipper, Cajun Hibachi Grill: Live Music Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2818 LA-31, Arnaudville, LA

The legendary Silver Slipper has reopened to the delight of many locals with a Cajun-Asian fusion menu and juicy hamburgers. Local Bayou Teche Brewing Acadie beer flows on tap and a drive through...

Bayou Teche Brewing Bike Bash Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Address: 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville, LA

This event combines cycling and craft beer in scenic parts of Cajun Country. The Bayou Teche Brewing Bike Bash is a non-competitive race, so cyclists can take it easy enjoy the views of South...

Freedom Fest Triathlon & Duathlon New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:15 AM

Address: 108 E Main St, New Roads, LA

The Freedom Fest Triathlon & Duathlon is on Sunday June 27, 2021. It includes the following events: Duathlon Individual, Duathlon Relay Team, Super Sprint Triathlon 400 Meter Age Group, Super...

Treasures of Pointe Coupee Exhibit New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Main St, New Roads, LA

To the Julien Poydras Museum comes this eleventh annual art extravaganza. Forty-five artists have been busy creating work inspired by Pointe Coupee Parish, and the results will take over the...