Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottie, LA

Live events coming up in Lottie

Posted by 
Lottie Post
Lottie Post
 8 days ago

(LOTTIE, LA) Lottie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lottie area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WnX7_0aT3jkk100

Theology on the Bayou

Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville, LA

All are welcome to this Theology on Tap style series—Theology on the Bayou! Various speakers will discuss topics such as image of God, faith and science, relationships and sexuality will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07XDjj_0aT3jkk100

Silver Slipper, Cajun Hibachi Grill: Live Music

Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2818 LA-31, Arnaudville, LA

The legendary Silver Slipper has reopened to the delight of many locals with a Cajun-Asian fusion menu and juicy hamburgers. Local Bayou Teche Brewing Acadie beer flows on tap and a drive through...

Learn More

Bayou Teche Brewing Bike Bash

Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Address: 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville, LA

This event combines cycling and craft beer in scenic parts of Cajun Country. The Bayou Teche Brewing Bike Bash is a non-competitive race, so cyclists can take it easy enjoy the views of South...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qva0R_0aT3jkk100

Freedom Fest Triathlon & Duathlon

New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:15 AM

Address: 108 E Main St, New Roads, LA

The Freedom Fest Triathlon & Duathlon is on Sunday June 27, 2021. It includes the following events: Duathlon Individual, Duathlon Relay Team, Super Sprint Triathlon 400 Meter Age Group, Super...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0TsL_0aT3jkk100

Treasures of Pointe Coupee Exhibit

New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Main St, New Roads, LA

To the Julien Poydras Museum comes this eleventh annual art extravaganza. Forty-five artists have been busy creating work inspired by Pointe Coupee Parish, and the results will take over the...

Learn More
Lottie Post

Lottie Post

Lottie, LA
12
Followers
87
Post
247
Views
ABOUT

With Lottie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lottie, LA
City
Arnaudville, LA
City
Sun, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hamburgers#Art#La Rrb Lottie#Digital#Bayou#Cajun Asian#Sun Nov 11#Cajun Country#Duathlon Relay Team#Super Sprint#Age Group#The Julien Poydras Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related