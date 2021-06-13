Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imlay, NV

Imlay calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Imlay News Alert
Imlay News Alert
 8 days ago

(IMLAY, NV) Live events are coming to Imlay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Imlay area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEYJu_0aT3jh5q00

Beginning Lapidary

Lovelock, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: Lovelock, NV

3 projects will be completed over the month - 1 oval obsidian, 1 round rhyolite, and 1 small oval agate. All supplies and tools provided by […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NDqo_0aT3jh5q00

2021 Jeep Jamboree USA – Emigrant Trail Adventure

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

In the mid-1800s, the enticement of free land and reports of “gold for the taking” brought a flood of humanity across the Great Plains to the West. It was an arduous 6-month journey that required...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sgQN_0aT3jh5q00

Off-grid Nevada Retreat

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Winnemucca, Winnemucca, NV 89445

Have you ever wanted to try life without wifi? Come off-grid at our nevada retreat!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ruk5Y_0aT3jh5q00

Leap! Orientation

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 522 Lay St, Winnemucca, NV

Attend our FREE Orientation Session of Leap! Here you'll learn all about the brain building power of early talk, meet our teachers and other families, and find out more about how Leap can support...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8MPu_0aT3jh5q00

7th Annual Giving on the Green

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 1365 Mizpah St, Winnemucca, NV

Winnemucca Golf Course 1365 Mizpah Street 8:00 AM & 1:30 PM Shotgun Starts $500 Per Foursome All proceeds benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Winnemucca Thank you to our 2021 Event Sponsor, MedX...

Learn More
Imlay News Alert

Imlay News Alert

Imlay, NV
5
Followers
76
Post
164
Views
ABOUT

With Imlay News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winnemucca, NV
City
Imlay, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Lovelock, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Nv 89445#Nv Attend#The Boys Girls Club#Medx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
Related