Imlay calendar: What's coming up

(IMLAY, NV) Live events are coming to Imlay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Imlay area:

Beginning Lapidary Lovelock, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: Lovelock, NV

3 projects will be completed over the month - 1 oval obsidian, 1 round rhyolite, and 1 small oval agate. All supplies and tools provided by […]

2021 Jeep Jamboree USA – Emigrant Trail Adventure Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

In the mid-1800s, the enticement of free land and reports of “gold for the taking” brought a flood of humanity across the Great Plains to the West. It was an arduous 6-month journey that required...

Off-grid Nevada Retreat Winnemucca, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Winnemucca, Winnemucca, NV 89445

Have you ever wanted to try life without wifi? Come off-grid at our nevada retreat!

Leap! Orientation Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 522 Lay St, Winnemucca, NV

Attend our FREE Orientation Session of Leap! Here you'll learn all about the brain building power of early talk, meet our teachers and other families, and find out more about how Leap can support...

7th Annual Giving on the Green Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 1365 Mizpah St, Winnemucca, NV

Winnemucca Golf Course 1365 Mizpah Street 8:00 AM & 1:30 PM Shotgun Starts $500 Per Foursome All proceeds benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Winnemucca Thank you to our 2021 Event Sponsor, MedX...