Glendale, UT

Glendale calendar: What's coming up

Glendale Voice
 8 days ago

(GLENDALE, UT) Live events are coming to Glendale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendale:

2021 Kanab Writers Conference

Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 20 N 100 E, Kanab, UT

The 2021 Kanab Writers Conference features a plein air hike and retreat, self-publishing seminar, 45+ breakout classes, a writing contest, anthology, and more. Keynote addresses will be delivered...

Girls Tech Camp

Kanab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 20 North 100 East, Kanab, UT 84741

Girls Tech Camp, June 16th & 17th, 9 am-3:30 pm daily (This is not an overnight event), Ages 9-18

Utah Outdoor Recreation Summit (Kanab)

Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 N 100 E, Kanab, UT

Normally a large, three-day event, the 2021 Utah Outdoor Recreation […]\n

Luxury Basecamp: Grand Staircase-Escalante

Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 745 US-89, Kanab, UT

Explore some of the most remote, iconic, and spectaular scenery that Utah has to offer by day, then enjoy a fabulous restaurant fireside in the evening Grand Staircase-Escalante is an absolute...

Root Cellar Workshop

Orderville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 230 N 100 W St, Orderville, UT

Are you concerned about your food storage? What happens if we lose electricity for a long period of time? Can you handle that? If you are faithful, I will fill your storehouses – test Me on this ...

ABOUT

With Glendale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

