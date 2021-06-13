Live events Reydon — what’s coming up

(REYDON, OK) Live events are lining up on the Reydon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Reydon area:

Beckham County Free Fair Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 212 N Broadway St, Sayre, OK

It is known as the Main Street of America - The Mother Road - The Free Road - even the Will Rogers Highway. And it evokes images of roadside diner's, mom-and-pop truck stops, old-fashioned service...

2021 Scouts BSA Summer Camp Mobeetie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: FM3182, Mobeetie, TX

When: June 20, 2021 @ 12:00 pm – June 26, 2021 @ 1:00 pm Where: Camp M.K. Brown Come to Camp MK Brown for your 2021 Scouts BSA Summer Camp! We are offering a brand new schedule of events and...

2021 SYL Youth Football and Cheer Camp Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: Sayre, OK

We are excited to host the SYL Youth Skills Camp for the 5th consecutive year. By committing to attending our skills camp, your athlete has taken the first step to being a leg up on the...

VBS 2021 Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1600 W Country Club Blvd, Elk City, OK

Religion event in Elk City, OK by First Kids on Sunday, July 11 2021

Do-Wacka-Do Trail Runs Erick, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Erick, OK

All four Do-Wacka-Do Trail Run routes begin and end at the DoWackaDo HQ and are loops within the 30,000 acre Oklahoma owned and managed Sandy Sanders Wildlife Management Area. The Trails are...